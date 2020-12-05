Menu
Louetta Young
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 19, 1932
DIED
November 23, 2020
Louetta Young's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd in North Apollo, PA .

Published by Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.