Louis Akins
1958 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1958
DIED
November 11, 2020
Louis Akins's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Stockton, CA .

Published by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
640 N California Street, Stockton, California 95202
Funeral services provided by:
Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
