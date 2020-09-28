Born in Swissvale on March 22, 1932 and a lifetime resident of Swissvale, died at age 88 in his Swissvale home on Sunday morning, September 27, 2020 with his family at his side.



Beloved husband of Maxine (Stoklosa) Azzolini for 62 years.



Dear brother of Danny Azzolini of FL. and the late Anna Marie (late Frank) Ruffolo, late Grace (late Barney) Pittman and late David Azzolini.



Treasured uncle of Christine (Greg) Thomas and he was loved by several other nieces and nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



Lou was a professional locksmith and a former employee of USSteel, Edgar Thomson Works, Arco Management and Three Rivers Management.



His fondest passion in life was being a Syria Shriner clown. His affection for clowning for kids was so intense that in 1983 he was nominated to be the Pittsburgh Man of the Year. His audience included children in the Shriners Hospital in Erie, Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh and any organization that helped kids with disabilities. He touched kids' hearts with his antics, doing balloon tricks and his love that he showered upon them. 'Lu-e the Clown' always said he wanted to win a million dollars so that he could rent the Civic/Mellon Arena for a big party for all of the kids.



Lou was a Mason and a member of Infinity Lodge and Scottish Rite for over 50 years and the Syria Shrine for 48 years. He had served as Captain of Harige and Provost Guard Units and President of several Shrine clubs, including the Hillbilly Clan #53.



Lou was also a Korean War Army veteran, a longtime member of the Italian Sons and Daughters, Primavera Lodge #149 in Swissvale and he was an usher at Good Shepherd Church in Braddock.



Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.



Mass of Christian Burial will be in Good Shepherd Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Braddock, on Wednesday at 10 a.m.



Lou will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.



Memorial donations requested to Shriners Hospital, c/o 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA 15024.



