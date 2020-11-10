Menu
Louis Buratti
1928 - 2020
November 10, 1928
November 5, 2020
United States Army
Louis Buratti's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc in Leominster, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc website.

Published by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc on Nov. 10, 2020.
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Funeral Home
106 West Street, Leominster, Massachusetts
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony di Padua Church
84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, Massachusetts
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Kim, my condolences on the passing of your grandfather. I know how much you adored him. Such a difficult time for your family. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sue Flynn
November 11, 2020
Uncle Lou, a kind and gentle soul. I have learned much from you,
and the entire Buratti family. I am so proud of you and will miss you terribly. I am comforted by the thought of you entering Heaven, and being reunited with loved family members. To the families of Berta, Marcia, Cheryle, and Tee, I send my deepest sympathy.
Love, Joanne


Joanne M. (Perla) DiNatale
Family
November 10, 2020
WE know Lou to be genuine, kind and sincere. It was always uplifting to be his company. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tee and the Buratti family.
Adele & Mark Bodanza
Friend
November 9, 2020