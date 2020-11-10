Louis Buratti's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc in Leominster, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc website.
Published by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc on Nov. 10, 2020.
