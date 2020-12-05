Louis Celentano's passing at the age of 99 on Monday, September 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Celentano Funeral Home website.
Published by Celentano Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.