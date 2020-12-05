Menu
Louis Diehl
1955 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1955
DIED
December 1, 2020
Louis Diehl's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home in Warsaw, IN .

Published by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana 46580
Funeral services provided by:
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
