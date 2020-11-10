Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis Heyn
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1938
DIED
November 6, 2020
Louis Heyn's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Koop Funeral Home in Crosby, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Koop Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Koop Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Koop Funeral Home
32 East Main Street, Crosby, Minnesota 56441
Funeral services provided by:
Koop Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.