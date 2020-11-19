Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis Lefort
1926 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1926
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Louis Lefort's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Manning-Heffern Funeral Home in Pawtucket, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Manning-Heffern Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
November 19, 2020