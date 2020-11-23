Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis Lightsey
1958 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1958
DIED
November 19, 2020
Louis Lightsey's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Breeland Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Breeland Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Briarwood Presbyterian Church
, Jackson, Mississippi
Nov
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Briarwood Presbyterian Church
, Jackson, Mississippi
Funeral services provided by:
Breeland Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.