Louis Marcellino Lombardi Jr.







Louis Marcellino Lombardi Jr., 83, passed away September 23, 2020.



He was born February 23, 1937 the son of Louis Lombardi Sr. and Jean Iannucci Lombardi in Westbury, New York.



Louis married Debra Lee Franks on March 24, 1979 in Hempstead, New York.



He served in the U.S. Navy.



Surviving are his wife Debra, son Louis Marcellino Lombardi III, Seattle, WA; daughters, Jeri Lombardi Thude (Cortland), Peoria, AZ; Nicole Lombardi Sirico (Jason), Peoria, AZ; six grandchildren, Cole Lombardi, Isabella Walsh-Ross, JJ Sirico, Vincent Sirico, Gianna Sirico, Lilliana Sirico, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.



Preceded in death by his parents.



Friends may visit family Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main, Kaysville, Utah.