Louis Naviglia
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1932
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
St. Peter Church
Louis Naviglia's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068
Nov
30
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
100 Freeport Road, New Kensington., Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
