Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis Pugh
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1934
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Army
United States Army
Louis Pugh's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallas, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612
Funeral services provided by:
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Robert & Sharon Astary
Family
December 1, 2020
To the Pugh Family iam so sorry to hear about my old friend louie he was always a pleasure to around he was a great hearted person and a smart businessman please accept our condolences may louie rest in peace sincerly jerry bonner and family
Jerry Bonner
December 1, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss of such a great adventurer! May his spirit be carried on in all of your lives - God bless you all.
Michele Witkowski
Friend
December 1, 2020
Another old friend of mine has passed. This friend, in particular, taught me a lot about business. For a brief time, we were business partners in the company I had selling businesses for business owners. Lou was a very generous and good person. He shared his success with those of less fortune. He was smart, funny and just a good guy to hang out with. And he never lost his youth, even when he got older. He was like a big brother to me. Rest in peace my friend.
John Cordora
December 1, 2020
Dear Jennie, we are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you to find peace in the memories that will be with you forever. God Bless you in this time of sorrow.
Maribeth & Bill Nordheim
Friend
November 28, 2020