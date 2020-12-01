Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis Thomas
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 29, 1938
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Louis Thomas's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. in Beaufort, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Noe Funeral Service, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Otway Christian Church
242 Gillikin Road, Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
Funeral services provided by:
Noe Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.