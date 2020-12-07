Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis Weber
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1938
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
US Army
Louis Weber's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Covert Funeral Home in Ovid, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Covert Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Covert Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
West Lodi Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Covert Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.