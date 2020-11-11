Menu
Louise Black
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1928
DIED
November 9, 2020
Louise Black's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
1043 Westfield Street, West Springfield, MA 01089
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Toomey- O'Brien Funeral Home
1043 Westfield Street, West Springfield, Massachusetts
Janet Foley and family,

I'm so sorry for your loss. Let your memories comfort you.
Michael, ( hairdresser )
Michael Couture
November 11, 2020
Please accept my sincerest condolences. May memories of nice times spent together serve as a comfort in the days ahead.
Jeff Mitchell
November 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Deepest sympathy to the family.
Naomi DeChristopher
Friend
November 11, 2020
Amy Hoover
November 10, 2020