Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louise Brickey
1953 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1953
DIED
November 29, 2020
Louise Brickey's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex in Baltimore, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louise in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
300 Mace Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21221
Funeral services provided by:
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.