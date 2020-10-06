Louise S. Cooper



1934 – 2020



Louise Shelley Cooper, 85, passed away October 5, 2020. She was born November 9, 1934 to Florence Hattie Duncan and William Robert Shelley. Louise was married to Douglas Nielson for 20 years, she later married Edward Cooper in 1978, they were married 36 years before his passing in 2014.



She graduated with honors in Elementary Education from the University of Utah and taught elementary school for many years. She always valued the education of others. After her retirement she helped with higher education of her descendants and will continue to do so even after she is gone.



Louise was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint. She played the organ for years in sacrament meeting and in the Ogden Temple. She was a Docent at "This is the Place" monument and learned to spin yarn and wool, she also volunteered at the Union Station in Ogden. She loved gardening and taking care of her cat and her chickens.



Louise is survived by her children, David Nielson (Dee), Jan Capener (Steve), Kathryn Bingham (Mike), Brent Nielson (Valeen); 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Shelley (Marilyn) and Keith Shelley (Madeline). She will be greatly missed by her family, many close friends and neighbors.



Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park.



Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.