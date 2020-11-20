Louise Cram's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo in Montevideo, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louise in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo website.
Published by Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Montevideo on Nov. 20, 2020.
