Louise DePedro
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1926
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
bell telephone
Louise DePedro's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc in Coatesville, PA .

Published by Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Harris-Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service
1030 East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, Pennsylvania 19320
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
