Louise Dumire
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1932
DIED
January 1, 2020
Louise Dumire's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Forest Lake, MN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
7601 34th Ave South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55450
Funeral services provided by:
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
