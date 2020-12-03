Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louise Greeson
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1928
DIED
November 30, 2020
Louise Greeson's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louise in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.