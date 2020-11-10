Menu
Louise Jordan
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1951
DIED
November 6, 2020
Louise Jordan's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home Inc in Philadelphia, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home Inc website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, Inc.
6653-75 Chew Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19119
Funeral services provided by:
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home Inc
