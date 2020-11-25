Louise Kaganich's passing at the age of 101 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE in Mount Olive, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Louise in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE website.