Louise Wallace
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1939
DIED
November 8, 2020
Louise Wallace's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

Published by Richard Boles Funeral Service on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Calling hours
Pinecrest Cemetery
Nov
11
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Pinecrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Richard Boles Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
