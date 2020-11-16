Menu
Louise H. Zavolas
1924 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1924
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
alzheimer's association
Catholic
Mrs. Louise Zavolas, daughter of the late John Hadom and Magdeline Hadom was born January 6, 1924 in Wheeling, WV. She was a member of St. John Capistran Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair. Louise was united in holy matrimony to Victor Zavolas on June 4, 1955. This union was blessed with two children, Diane and Michael. She was employed by Continental Can Company in West Mifflin for many years until she retired in 1980. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life at the age of 96, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Overlook Green Senior Living Facility of Whitehall, PA. Louise's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, Victor, her children, Diane Schuster and Michael Zavolas, two grandchildren Damien and Brendan, nieces Darlene (Cuchta) Paliswat and Debbie (Cuchta) Robinson and nephew, Joe Cuchta. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Monday, November 16, 2-4PM and 6-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday 11AM at St. John Capistran Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 2835 E Carson St Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please add or view all contributions at www.beinhauer.com. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Nov
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Nov
17
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John Capistran Catholic Church
1610 McMillan Road, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania
Nov
17
Interment
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
2900 Washington Road, McMurray, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
