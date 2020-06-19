LouJean Draper Scadden was born in Ogden, Utah on November 25, 1929. She was the oldest daughter of Tom and Mabel Draper. Her siblings, Bob, Darlene, Glenn, and June, formed a close knit and loving family. LouJean was an energetic cheerleader in junior high and formed a young women's society club in her neighborhood. During one of their club meetings the bad boy of the neighborhood, Lamar Scadden shot a magpie with his BB gun which landed in the middle of the table during one of their club meetings. All of the young ladies were abhorred and ran in all directions. LouJean was smitten. Lamar and LouJean have been inseparable ever since.



She finished high school and waited for Lamar while he served in the Navy for two years. They were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on March 17, 1950 upon his return. They soon had three wonderful children, Lynn, Dave and MarJean who were all brought into this world in a loving home.



Lamar and LouJean loved the great outdoors and loved to travel. They loved camping with their family and pulled their trailer all over the west and throughout Canada on many amazing adventures. LouJean had an adventurous spirit and accompanied the family on many hunting, fishing, skiing and snowmobiling adventures. Lamar and LouJean later joined the Good Sam Club and covered the west with their trailer in tow.



LouJean was a devout Latter-day Saint. She held many positions in the Church the most prominent being the Relief Society President in the 65th Ward. She served, assisted and ministered to countless families in the area and offered her love and support for many years. She was a sweet daughter of a loving Heavenly Father and exemplified a Christlike life all of her 90 years upon this earth. She was a true example of love kindness, joy and happiness. She always had a smile on her face even in the worst situations. She was a true saint and literal angel sent down to earth to spread love, joy and happiness to everyone she met. She passed peacefully into the arms of her loving husband who was patiently waiting for her on the other side.



Family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.