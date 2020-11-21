Menu
Lowell Locklear
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1938
DIED
November 18, 2020
Lowell Locklear's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lowell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard Boles Funeral Service website.

Published by Richard Boles Funeral Service on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Barn at the Locklear Residence
4520 Oak Grove School Road, Laurinburg, North Carolina
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Barn of the family residence
Funeral services provided by:
Richard Boles Funeral Service
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jimmie Ann CLARK
Friend
November 20, 2020