Lowell Mock
1924 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1924
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
US Army
Lowell Mock's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center in Parker City, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lowell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center website.

Published by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
GUEST BOOK
CONDOLENCES
Please accept our deepest sympathy from the 8th Armored Division Association, original veterans and comrades from the Division and the membership, friends and families. We share your grief at the loss of yet another warrior hero of the 8th Armored Division who served and sacrificed to defend the nation and preserve liberty.
Lowell was a gallant soldier of the 'Thundering Herd' in noble service in WWII. He served as president of the 8th Armored Division Association.
May he rest in eternal peace in the arms of his old comrades, family and friends; and may his loved ones be comforted at this time of trial.
Andy Waskie, president
8th Armored Division Association
Andy Waskie
Served In Military Together
November 26, 2020
From the family of Deerfield United Methodist church we offer our condolences for the earthly loss of our brother in Christ. A life well lived in service to his God, family, community, and Nation. Rest well our brother, your life exemplifies a good and faithful life of service. Rest well our brother in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. May God’s grace and mercy surround your family, May their memories be filled with laughter and celebration for this is indeed a time of celebration for God in his time has called his faithful servant home. The gates have opened and trumpets welcome our brother home. All glory to the kingdom of God.
Pastor Robert L. Brown
November 26, 2020