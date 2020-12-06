Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lowell Starner
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1943
DIED
November 28, 2020
Lowell Starner's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lowell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donovan Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Donovan Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
Funeral services provided by:
Donovan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Randy Parsons
December 6, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
December 6, 2020