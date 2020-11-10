Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Loyal Fredley
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1932
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Loyal Fredley's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home in Russellton, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Loyal in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bull Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Theda and family, you have our sincere sympathy in the passing of Loyal. He will be remembered for his humor and kindness.
Marge & Jim Pifer
Family
November 10, 2020
Theda and all, you have our sincere sympathy in the passing of Loyal. Many fond memories of him for many years.
Marge & Jim Pifer
Family
November 10, 2020
Karen , Matthew, and family, my sincere condolences. Faye Davis
Faye Davis
Coworker
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tammy Jones
Family
November 10, 2020
Tammy Jones
November 10, 2020