LuAnn Wickham
1961 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1961
DIED
October 26, 2020
ABOUT
Latter-Day Saints
The Church Of Jesus Christ
Utah State University
LuAnn Wickham's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenicare Funeral Home in Salt Lake City, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenicare Funeral Home website.

Published by Serenicare Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ
1145 West 500 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
Oct
30
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ
1145 West 500 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
Funeral services provided by:
Serenicare Funeral Home
