Lucas Knight
1980 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1980
DIED
October 26, 2020
Lucas Knight's passing at the age of 40 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stephens Funeral Home in Meridian, MS .

Published by Stephens Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cedarlawn Cemetery
Hwy 16, Scooba, Mississippi 39358
Stephens Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stephens Funeral Home
December 4, 2020