Lucas Sanchez
1925 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1925
DIED
November 12, 2020
Lucas Sanchez's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alpine Memorial - Alpine in Alpine, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home
209 West Sul Ross Ave, Alpine, Texas 79830
Funeral services provided by:
Alpine Memorial - Alpine
