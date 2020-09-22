Ogden, Utah. – Lucia Ann Lippitt, 78, died Friday September 18, 2020, at her daughters' home in Ogden, Utah.



She leaves behind her 3 children, David Depew (Pam), Susan Russell (John), Legrand Depew (Julie) and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.



Lucia was originally from Madison, Wisconsin and moved to Utah in 1990. She loved watching the Olympics, Disney Movies, and Star Wars. She put her heart and soul into doing genealogy and followed family lineage back to Native American descendants. She produced many Family History books and shared them will family across the United States. Her legacy will not be forgotten. She stayed close to her grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments. She loved each one of them as the individuals they were. She encouraged them to be and do the BEST they could.



Lucia had worked in the Dental Industry for 40+ years and was well liked and respected by those who knew her. She took pride in her work in the Dental field as well as researching her family history.



Lucia enjoyed Temple work, all areas of History, the Centennial Celebrations of the State of Utah and the Olympics. She loved her County and was an avid collector of any Olympic related items, especially the 2002 Olympics held in Utah.



Thank you to Inspiration Home Health and Hospice of Ogden for the constant care and support for Lucia and her family.



Mom you will be missed, remembered, and never forgotten. Until we meet again……





