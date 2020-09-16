Lucia Marie (Young) Pabst completed her mortal mission and passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1950 in Orem, Utah to Ferra Marcel Young and Lucille Ida Huntzinger.



Lucia married Jerrie Lee Pabst on June 17, 1971 in the Salt Lake City temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an exceptionally devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, leaving a rich legacy of love and faith. She instilled in her children strong values which have served them well. She was a skilled seamstress, making quilts for every new grandbaby and family wedding, as well as Christmas jammies for the grandkids. Her family parties were delightful! She was especially gifted in working with children, and always made their enjoyment a top priority. She was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her, blessing countless lives through her selfless service, cheerful attitude, and unwavering faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed.



Lucia valued education and graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. She served in many ward and stake church callings over the years.



Lucia is survived by her husband Jerrie; nine of her ten children: JoNell Gneiting, Jelaire (Talmage) Smedley, Heidi (Michael) Matthews, Cali Pabst, Dallin (Ashley) Pabst, Taylor (Jessica) Pabst, Shawnee (Spencer) Shupe, Loren (Jessica) Pabst, and Clayton Pabst; her twenty-seven precious grandchildren; her sisters Sarah (Wilson) Conover, and Eloise Young; her brothers Frank (Betty) Young, John (Ann) Young, Ivon (Nancy) Young; her sister-in-law Rebecca Young, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Lucia was preceded in death by her son Trenton and daughter-in-law Alexis Pabst; her parents; and her brothers George and Charles Young.



A public viewing will be held on Saturday, September 19, from 8:45 – 9:45 a.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1585 W. 300 S. Syracuse Utah. The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the same location, with a limit of 99 people due to COVID restrictions.



Interment will be in the Syracuse Cemetery, located at 1250 S 1000 W, Syracuse, Utah. Family and friends are welcome to attend.





