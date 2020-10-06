Our beloved mother and grandmother, Lucile Bodily Anderson, passed away October 3, 2020. She was 16 days shy of her 99th birthday.



Shortly before her passing, Lucile said her life was, "ordinary, nothing to write a book about, but we were happy." But, for those of us she raised, she was nothing less than extraordinary, which is why we called her Grandma-Great.



Lucile was born Oct. 19, 1921, in Maeser, Utah. She met this world with unwavering kindness, patience, and devotion to her faith.



She grew up on a farm in Maeser, Utah, and was the oldest child of Walton Edwin Bodily and Olive Marie Merkley Bodily. When Lucile's "mama" died, she left behind six young children ranging in ages from nine to one year. When her father re-married, Lucile gained a second loving mother, Zelpha May Allen. In time, five more children joined the family. As the oldest, Lucile helped both in the home and on the farm. She was no stranger to hard work.



She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1944, she was called to serve a mission to Southern California. A few months into her mission, she learned that her brother Lorenzo had been killed while serving in WWII. Lucile led a life of service. Her favorite calling, ward organist, lasted most of her life. She indexed nearly one million family history records. She personally helped to sew over 1,000 masks to donate for COVID-19 this year.



Though this boast would embarrass her, Lucile was talented academically. In 1950 she graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in chemistry and a minor in math. She had dreams of pursuing a career in physics, but was told, "They did not take girls in that field." Luckily, she became a school teacher and was able to share her gifts with her family and students.



On June 28, 1951, Lucile married Vernon Leonard Anderson in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved into the house Vernon built in Inkom, Idaho. Later, they and their house moved to nearby McCammon. Together they had five children, Leonel (Jeri), Patricia (Marvin), Nancy (Tony), Elaine (Peter), and Eldon (Penny). At the age of 98, she fondly spoke of her children saying, "they have been a blessing since the day they were born – they still are." She raised her children with a quick-wit and laugh that was never far from her lips.



Lucile was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister: Anna Morrison; brothers: Lorenzo, Melvin, Gordon, Loren, and Floyd Bodily, granddaughter: Desi Anderson. She is survived by her 5 children, brothers: Harold and Thoral Bodily; sisters: Luella Evans, Delila Goodrich, Deloris Hanson; 27 grandchildren, and 50 great-grandchildren. She left a legacy of kindness, faith, service, laughter, hard work, and a love of learning. This is why we cannot help but call her extraordinary. We will miss her and cherish her memory with love.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10th at 10:30 am at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. There will be a viewing beginning one hour prior to the service. The service will also be broadcast live on Facebook (Search for Russon Brothers Mortuary on Facebook and click on Lucile Anderson Funeral). Burial will be at Norton Cemetery in McCammon, Idaho. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 pm. The family requests face masks.





