Lucile Hoopes Garrett, 87, passed away on July 14, 2020 in Hyrum, Utah. She was born September 14, 1932 in Fairview, Wyoming to Vernon and Izora Hale Hoopes. Lucile was loved and admired by her husband, six children, 32 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren.



Lucile lived in Fairview until leaving to attend college in Logan, where she met her future spouse, Verl B Garrett. They were married in the Logan LDS Temple on March 7, 1952. For short periods of time they lived in Tremonton, Hurricane, Nephi, and Salt Lake City before settling for 45 years in the Syracuse/Clearfield area. The past 13 years she has lived in Hyrum.



She worked in nursing and as an office worker for several years as a young mother. Later in her life, Lucile returned to school, graduating from Weber State University. She loved her 23 years as an elementary school teacher and influenced the lives of many.



As a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lucile served in numerous callings, including being a temple worker and serving a mission to Canada with her husband. She was an active member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers from 1963 until her death. She loved to read and belonged to the same book club for 30 years. She was a master homemaker and passed those skills to both her sons and daughters. Lucile also loved participating in activities at the Hyrum Senior Citizens Center, especially those that involved music and drama.



Lucile was preceded in death by her husband, Verl, and her four brothers, Lloyd, Gerald, Keith, and Willard. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Julie) Garrett of Queen Creek, Arizona; Steve (Storme) Garrett of Scottsdale, Arizona; Roberta (Bruce) Bishop of Thatcher, Arizona; Shirley (Greg) Stuart of Hyrum, Utah; Brad (Paula) Garrett of San Jose, California; and Dean (Angie) Garrett of Syracuse, Utah. She is also survived by her two sisters, Gwen (Wayne) Roos of Sandpoint, Idaho; and Marilyn (Lael) Hepworth of South Weber, Utah.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Immediate and extended family and close friends are invited to the viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Internment, Syracuse City Cemetery. Masks are required for all funeral events and social distancing will be honored.



The funeral service will be streamed live at the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/7GpXbSy0crw



