Lucile Hanna
1923 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1923
DIED
November 28, 2020
Lucile Hanna's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth in Monmouth, IL .

Published by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth
