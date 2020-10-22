Lucile Jensen Thorne, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all returned home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She passed away from a stroke after having lived over 100 years. She was born on April 7, 1920 to Ezra Peter Jensen and Nina Bayliss VanFleet Jensen in Garland, Utah. She was the oldest of five children. Lucile grew up in Garland where she graduated from Bear River High School and Seminary in 1938. She was an excellent student.



In 1941 she moved to Ogden, Utah where she was employed by the Utah Power and Light Company. It was here she met and married Enoch Thorne. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 30, 1943. After only two months of marriage, Enoch was drafted into the Army. Lucile followed him to Pomona, California and Flora, Mississippi. Enoch served in World War II in the Pacific area, France, Japan and in the Philippines.



When Enoch returned home, they were blessed with six children. As a stay-at-home mom, she dearly loved and served her family. She was a caring neighbor and compassionate friend to all who knew her. She loved sewing, gardening, reading, and crocheting. She always put the needs of her husband and children before her own. She spent her time crocheting afghans for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had six children, 19 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.



She has always been a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. At the age of 14 she was called to serve as secretary of the Sunday School (a position she held for seven years). She was an active member of the Waterfall Canyon Ward where she served as a Guide Patrol Leader, and MIA teacher. She served as President of the MIA and as President of the Relief Society. She also served as a counselor in the Stake Relief Society, Genealogical Teacher, Visiting Teacher, and Stake Missionary. She and Enoch were called to serve as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple, where they served faithfully for 20 years. During part of that time she was an active of the Wasatch Daughters of the Utah Pioneers where she served for 52 years.



In 1988 Enoch and Lucile were called to serve a full-time mission to Washington DC. They found great joy in doing family history research and writing family histories. Lucile also served in the Name Extraction Program for three years.



She is survived by her brother Evan Jensen, and five of her children: Brenda Thorne, Ruth Ann (Brent) Youngberg, Dale (Michelle) Thorne, Jerilyn (Alan) Giles, and Fred Thorne. Her daughter Gay (Newell) Marsden passed away on September 24, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Enoch, her parents, Ezra, and Nina Jensen, two brothers, Dale and Grant, and a sister, Mary Jean Ballingham, and her daughter, Gay Marsden.



Thanks to family, ward members, neighbors, and friends for your love and support,



There will be a viewing on Friday October 23, 2020 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Waterfall Canyon Ward on 3254 Polk Avenue, and Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. before the funeral service. Funeral services will start at 11:00 A.M.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.



Please wear masks!





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.