Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lucille Casto
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1925
DIED
November 13, 2020
Lucille Casto's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel in Green, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lucille in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Anthony Funeral Homes
1990 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44301
Nov
23
Interment
11:19a.m.
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, Ohio 44273
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.