Lucille Flint Cox



During the late evening of July 1,2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother left this mortal state after a long exemplary life of loving, teaching and giving to all, especially her family. She had struggled for the last several years with lack of mobility due to childhood polio and age, but her sight, mind, and dexterity of hands and fingers remained with her until the end, allowing her to spend countless lonely hours reading, and as she called it, "painting" very intricate designs and pictures with colored pencils. we all enjoyed her creations.



Mom was born to Leonard S. Flint and Josie J. Webster on October 6, 1922. She was the fourth of eight children. Donald, Faye, Glen, Allan, Paul, Calvin, and L. Jay. All except L. Jay have preceded her in death.



Mom married her high school sweetheart, Adrian E. Cox, on April 11 1942. Marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on February 2, 1956. They had a good life together raising four children. Dad passed away on Jan 19, 1998 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease.



Lucille was born into a farming and gardening family, so consequently she loved flowers all of her life. She has always had a great touch with arranging flowers in her yard and especially in floral arrangements. She and her daughter Tina owned Flowers by Candlelight tor 22 years. A floral shop with an outstanding reputation for quality arrangements, which they both were very proud of.



She was a faithful lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings in her younger years.



Lucille is survived by brother, L Jay (ltha); her children: Dennis (Joyce), Steven (Tamyra), Tina (Tim), Preston (Melissa);13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Our family has the deepest love and respect for Mary Ellen Haycock, mom's primary caregiver for the last several years. We cannot thank her enough, Mom loved her care and thoughtfulness. Mary Ellen truly loved our mom.



Because of mom's age and the restrictions due to CovlD-19, we have elected to have a private viewing for the immediate family. Masks are mandatory.



A graveside service for immediate and extended family will be held Wednesday, July 8th, at 11:00 am at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 East Crestwood Drive.







Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Also, please adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.