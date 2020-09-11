Lucille Kelly, 88, passed away on September 7, 2020 at Avamere at Mountain Ridge in Ogden, UT. She was born June 26, 1932 to Alexander and Anne Dickey in Tremonton, UT. She was raised in Honeyville, UT in a loving home with one brother and three sisters. She graduated from Box Elder High School.



She married her sweetheart David G. Kelly on October 28, 1953. He put her on a pedestal everyday of his life until his death in 2007.



Lucille was the very essence of the words "compassionate service." She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served either as a Ward or Stake Relief Society President most of her adult life.



Her biggest achievements and joys throughout her life were her family and being a teacher's aide for the Davis School District.



Lucille is survived by her sons, Bruce (Kelle) and Curtis and two daughters, LuAnn (Wes) Thirkill and Lynette (Jim Landry); 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; two grandsons and one great-granddaughter.



Our mother lived by this motto, "If ever you are to error, error on the side of mercy" which served her well her whole life.



A short graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Family and personal friends will gather for a short visitation on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.



The family requests COVID precautions be followed with social distancing and wearing a mask.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Avamere at Mountain Ridge for their kindness and tender loving care. We offer the same gratitude to A-1 Hospice especially Kenzie and Lauren.







"We'll love you forever, we'll love you for always, as long as we're living our our mommy you'll be."

