Lucille Scantland's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Billow Lakes Chapel in Akron, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lucille in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Billow Lakes Chapel website.
Published by Billow Lakes Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
