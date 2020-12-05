Menu
Lucille Scantland
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1929
DIED
November 21, 2020
Lucille Scantland's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Billow Lakes Chapel in Akron, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lucille in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Billow Lakes Chapel website.

Published by Billow Lakes Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Billow Lakes Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
December 5, 2020