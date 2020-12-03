Menu
Lucinda Campbell
1981 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1981
DIED
August 25, 2020
Lucinda Campbell's passing at the age of 38 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.M. Williams Funeral Service in Wellston, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the R.M. Williams Funeral Service website.

Published by R.M. Williams Funeral Service on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Renovate Life Church of God
64698 Infirmary Road, McArthur, Ohio 45651
Aug
28
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Renovate Life Church of God
64698 Infirmary Road, McArthur, Ohio 45651
Funeral services provided by:
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
