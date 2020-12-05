Menu
Lucita Etheridge
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1942
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Lucita Etheridge's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home website.

Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
