Lucretia Acquaviva
1918 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1918
DIED
November 17, 2020
Lucretia Acquaviva's passing at the age of 102 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Wake
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
, Wharton, New Jersey
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
Linda Morris
November 19, 2020