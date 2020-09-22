Lucy P. (Piotrowski) Boron



Peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, of Carrick. Wife of the late Thaddeus T. "Ted" Boron. Loving mother Thaddeus T. "Ted" (Pamela) Boron, Jr. and Ed (Kathi) Boron. Devoted Gram of Nicole (Dominic) Ciotti, Thaddeus (Cecily Becker) Boron, III, Ryan Boron, Elaine Boron (Douglas Maloney), and Jenna Boron (fiancé Josh Taylor). Cherished Great Gram of Camille Ciotti, Thaddeus T. "Ted" Boron, IV, Oliver Maloney, and Christian Ciotti. Sister of Paul (Mary Lou) Piotrowski, and the late Zita, Mary, Theodora Piotrowski, Regina Russell, Louis, and Louise Piotrowski. Also, devoted furry companion Roxie. Visitations Friday 2-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Due to COVID-19 regulations, visitations are limited to 25 people, social distancing and mask guidelines need to be followed. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Basil Church on Saturday at 10:30 AM. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH. Lucy was honored by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association for being the longest licensed female funeral director in the state of PA for over 71 years. Mom was also an avid Pittsburgh Penguin fan and season ticket holder for many years. Known as "Grandma Chocolate" and "Bus Nana" by many, she was a loving, kind, generous, patient, grandmother who enjoyed doting and spoiling her grandchildren. She was always there to listen, encourage and support; she was their biggest cheerleader. Her back to school shopping sprees, lunch dates, Christmas traditions, playhouse shows, treat bags, bus rides to downtown etc. will be remembered fondly forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blessed Trinity Parish in memory of Lucy.





Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.