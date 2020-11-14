Menu
Lucy Concepcion
1954 - 1975
BORN
April 23, 1954
DIED
February 7, 1975
Lucy Concepcion's passing at the age of 20 on Friday, February 07, 1975 has been publicly announced by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home website.

Published by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
4123-4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11232
Nov
14
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
4123-4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11232
Nov
15
Funeral service
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
4123-4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11232
Funeral services provided by:
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
