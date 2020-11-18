Menu
Lucy Thompson
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1941
DIED
November 14, 2020
Lucy Thompson's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathers Funeral Home Inc in Salem, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weathers Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Weathers Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Weathers Funeral Home
106 S Shelby St, Salem, Indiana 47167
Nov
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weathers Funeral Home
106 S Shelby St, Salem, Indiana 47167
