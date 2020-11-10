Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Luella Leonard
1924 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1924
DIED
November 8, 2020
Luella Leonard's passing at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gramm Funeral Home in Ipswich, SD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Luella in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gramm Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gramm Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watertown, SD
1144 N Maple, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watertown, SD
1144 N Maple, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Nov
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery, Watertown, SD
1133 11th Ave NE, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Funeral services provided by:
Gramm Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.